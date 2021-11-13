Zack Moss clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Coming off an embarrassing 9-6 loss to the Jaguars in Week Nine, the Bills will have one of their key running backs available for Sunday’s matchup with the Jets.

Zack Moss has been cleared from concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 10, Buffalo announced on Saturday morning. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Moss hasn’t started a game, but has been playing the majority of offensive snaps for the Bills in 2021. He’s taken 65 carries for 233 yards with three touchdowns, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He also has 18 receptions for 166 yards with a TD.

Moss had to exit last week’s game after just 19 snaps.

The Bills have lost two of their last three games after starting the season 4-1.