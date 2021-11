Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are back. But you wouldn’t know it from the halftime score.

The Packers lead the Seahawks 3-0 at halftime. It’s the lowest-scoring first half of this season in the NFL.

Rodgers, back from COVID-19, has been better, completing 14 of 23 passes for 160 yards. Wilson, back from a broken finger, is just 8-for-13 for 66 yards.

The offenses should be better in the second half. They could hardly be worse.