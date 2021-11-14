Aaron Rodgers won’t play “what if?” game on possibly missing Super Bowl due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

The good news for Aaron Rodgers out of the last two weeks, if there is any, is that he won’t have to be tested for COVID until 90 days after the date of his November 3 his positive test. He also can’t be knocked out for five days as a “close contact” with someone who has COVID.

That window closes two days after the NFC Championship. During a video press conference after Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Seahawks, his first exposure to the media since his secret unvaccinated status came to light, Rodgers was asked how he’d feel if he misses the Super Bowl due to an issue arising regarding his unvaccinated status.

“I don’t really like playing the what if? game,” Rodgers said, “so what I do know is I have more than two months right now where my protocol is not testing every single day. So that’s kind of the only thing I’m thinking about. I don’t like to play the hypothetical game. Obviously, love to be playing second weekend in February, and hopefully we’re in that position.”

If they are, the daily testing protocol will resume and the possibility of a “close contact” complication arises. At that point, then, it won’t be hypothetical. The daily risk that he’ll miss the Super Bowl will become very real.

For the most part, Rodgers didn’t get dragged by reporters for misleading them about his status or spewing all sorts of nonsense during a 45-minute interview nine days ago. As to recent development, he was asked in a combined question: (1) why are you doing this on Zoom?; and (2) why do you seem unhappy? He answered the second part (he said he’s just tired), and he glossed over the first part.

Here’s the reality. Rodgers didn’t want to wear a mask in the press room. So he opted to do the press conference by video conference. Either approach is better than what he previously did, which was speaking to reporters in the same room with no mask and no vaccination.