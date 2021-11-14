After controversial roughing the passer penalty, Titans lead Saints 13-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans lead the Saints 13-6 at halftime. But the game was significantly altered by one penalty called late in the second quarter.

Tennessee had first-and-goal at the 8-yard line with two minutes left in the half. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s pass to offensive lineman Aaron Brewer — who had reported as eligible — in the back of the end zone was intercepted by safety Marcus Williams. But linebacker Kaeden Elliss was flagged for roughing the passer. It was a questionable call at best, as the contact wasn’t late, wasn’t low, and there didn’t appear to be much — if any — contact with the head or neck area.

But that penalty call was monumental, as the Titans eventually scored a 1-yard touchdown on a Tannehill QB sneak. That gave Tennessee its 13-7 lead heading into halftime.

Tannehill finished the first half 11-of-17 passing for 149 yards, completing passes to eight different receivers. D’Onta Foreman leads the Titans with 21 yards on seven carries.

Tennessee’s defense has also gotten after New Orleans quarterback Trevor Siemian, sacking him four times. Jeffery Simmons has 2.0 sacks and another two tackles for loss.

Without the benefit of Alvin Kamara — who’s out with a knee injury — Siemian is 10-of-15 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown.

The Saints will have the ball first to start the second half.