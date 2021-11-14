Ben Skowronek is expected to fill Robert Woods’ role Monday night

Getty Images

Odell Beckham isn’t the only wide receiver headed for a new role when the Rams hit the field on Monday night.

Ben Skowronek is also set for new responsibilities in the offense. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday that Skowronek is expected to step into Robert Woods‘ role against the 49ers.

Skowronek was a seventh-round pick this year and has played 37 offensive snaps in seven games this season. He has three catches for 30 yards, four kickoff returns for 70 yards, and six tackles on special teams.

Woods played a big role as a blocker in addition to his work as a receiver. The presence of Beckham, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson may make that area Skowronek’s focus as he takes on more playing time in the second half of his rookie season.