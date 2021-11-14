Bill Belichick: Really a great day for us today

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2021, 6:33 PM EST
NFL: NOV 14 Browns at Patriots
It would be hard to find much to be gloomy about when your team wins a game 45-7 and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t go looking for dark clouds after Sunday’s rout of the Browns.

Belichick opened his postgame press conference by saying that it was “really a great day here for us today” and noted how much he appreciated a chance to recognize members of the military for their service during the game. His positivity about the day extended to the way his team played while improving to 6-4 on the season.

“Thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today,” Belichick said. “There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there. Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people.”

The win was the fourth in a row for the Patriots and they’re in a really good groove as they embark on a short week of preparation for a Thursday game against the Falcons.

29 responses to “Bill Belichick: Really a great day for us today

  1. Lol @ Shannahan for passing on M. Jones.
    It’s the A Rodgers 2005 debacle all over.

    Hahaha

  3. Translation: my 1st 2 picks dominated the Browns 1st 2 picks LOL. Translation, I’m glad I have Mac Jones instead of Baker Mayfield.

  5. Much as I want to wash my mind out with soap for thinking it, the Patriots are rounding into a decent, maybe dangerous football team. Mac Jones made some really impressive throws into tight coverage today.

  6. It’s so cute how Browns fans think the Browns have arrived when they make the Playoffs for the 1st time in 18 years last year. It’s so cute how Browns fans think Baker Mayfield is their answer at QB. Its so cute that Browns fans think Kevin Stefanski knows how to call plays.

  7. Never ever count a team with a great coach out. Like him or hate him, Bill Bellicheck is an amazing coach.

  8. Look, the 3 of the 4 losses were one or two plays away from being wins. They were never as bad as people thought. Now those new ingredients are starting to come together and that fine stew is beginning to simmer. Hopefully they can keep it going and take the division back.

  9. Mac Jones could not be surrounded with better coaching, look at the difference with all other highly draftef quarterbacks taken as of late.
    Coaching matters!

  10. Mac Jones is everything Baker Mayfield isn’t. Has really good size, is really smart, has great touch on the ball, he didn’t get tackled into the wall by the police in college because he was drunk, he isn’t getting smokers in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot, with a woman, who wasn’t his wife, he doesn’t run his mouth non-stop. Gimme a QB like Mac Jones all day every day.

  12. As a NAVY man myself, I always love how bill opens up following a Veterans Day game. Win or lose, he brings it up…..

    GO NAVY CRUSH ARMY!

    Now! GO BRUINS CRUSH MONTREAL

  14. If it weren’t for Kingsbury(whose team is getting smoked today), Belichick would be hands down Coach of the Year at this point. Yeah, the same guy many people said was washed up, and just rode Brady’s coat tails to all those Super Bowls.

  15. Hopefully they don’t lay an egg on TNF this week against the Falcons like they did last year against the Rams, which I might add, also came off the heels of a blowout victory.

  16. Godzilla says:
    November 14, 2021 at 6:46 pm
    Pats are back faster than anyone expected. It is what it is.

    27 2 Rate This

    ———————

    Nope. I had it all along. Brady was a diva cancer in that locker room in 2018 and 2019. I had it all the way.

    BB has had some nice drafta since 2018 and the Brady drama, combined with an unforeseen pandemic, only made it appear like he didn’t have the rebuild complete.

    Anti-BB media misinformation was on over-drive and guess who was right yet again?

    Hint: Don’t knee jerk a rection to things that cam’t overnight in life.

    NH Pats and all his little troll buddies like JimmyThePin and VASteelersfan and all the others have lost and loat big.

    lmao

  17. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 14, 2021 at 6:45 pm
    In the AFCE

    Patriots > Bills
    ======
    Bills > Dolphins

  19. “In the AFCE

    Patriots > Bills”
    _________________________

    Those games will be pretty epic.

    Bills are still better, though. I think it would be pretty dreamy if the Pats keep improving in the years ahead, but just can’t get over the hump…because the Bills stay on top.

    One can hope.

  20. Two decades of dominance.

    A one year rebuild.

    Three great draft picks.

    Cherry picked free agents that have exceeded expectations.

    Brought in released veterans and undrafted gems.

    Traded and released big names because he trusts he can replace them with players at better value.

    Many of us believed in Bill. Others mocked his resume as just another coach carried by a star QB.

    The truth is that he’s an even better coach and GM than anyone imagined.

  21. You should probably stop moving the goalposts yourself. You were wrong about Harry and Stidham. Gotta admit your mistakes.

  22. Stop patting yourself on the back p6. Your boy(Stidham) was a healthy scratch today. In case you hadn’t heard, ‘diva’ Brady won SBowls in 2018 and ’20. The OC genius, JMcDaniels, who you’ve savaged over the years has once again proved his greatness with HIS development of MJones. You weren’t even right about Trent Jones today. Come to think of it, when have you EVER been right about anything?

  23. Dude stefanski is a boss. Guy has made winning teams led by Kirk cousins and Baker on perennial losing culture. For those bashing him, that’s kinda crazy. He’s good. Baker? No so much.

  24. The Pat’s winning can only mean the other teams aren’t securing their playbooks well enough.

  26. If the Patriots get a legit wide receiver they are a threat. There good now, but if Jones had a legit threat on the outside, look out.

  28. Keep crowing Pats fans. Bills still will take the division, despite the “chess moves” of your cheating coach.

  29. Patriot fans are the worst but you have to give this team credit for such a quick rebuild. Especially with everyone gloating and trying to bury them after Brady won the Super Bowl. They are formidable young squad.

