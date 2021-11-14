Bills get back on track by thrashing Jets 45-17

Getty Images

Plenty of people wondered what was wrong with the Bills after Week Nine, but all is well again in Buffalo after Week 10.

Buffalo didn’t score a touchdown in their 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, but they found the end zone six times against the Jets this Sunday and throttled their AFC East mates in a 45-17 victory. The win moves the Bills to 6-3 with a home date against the Colts looming on the horizon in Week 11.

The Bills’ performance killed one storyline that dominated the pregame chatter and Jets quarterback Mike White‘s outing did the same to another one. There was talk about when Zach Wilson might get his job back, but there’s unlikely to be much call for White to remain under center after Sunday. He was 24-of-44 for 251 yards and four interceptions to put memories of his unexpected win against the Bengals deep in the rearview mirror. Joe Flacco finished out the afternoon and Wilson figures to start against the Dolphins next weekend.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis also lost a fumble late in the first half. The Bills capitalized on that for a touchdown to make it 17-3 at the break and then used two White interceptions to help them score three touchdowns that blew the game open in the third quarter.

Josh Allen was 21-of-28 for 366 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while Stefon Diggs posted eight catches for 162 yards. The Bills also posted 140 rushing yards in response to head coach Sean McDermott’s plea for improvement in that area. They’ll need to keep the offensive momentum rolling with the Patriots doing all they can to catch them in the AFC East.