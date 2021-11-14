Bills out to quick 7-0 lead over Jets

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t score a touchdown against the Jaguars last Sunday, but their inability to find the end zone didn’t extend to this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

After forcing a quick Jets punt, the Bills drove 58 yards in under two minutes to grab a 7-0 lead over their divisional mates. Josh Allen hit running back Matt Breida from 15 yards out to put the points on the board.

Allen also had a 17-yard completion to Dawson Knox and an 11-yard hookup with Emmanuel Sanders en route to the touchdown. Devin Singletary chipped in with a 15-yard run that should make head coach Sean McDermott happy after he said adjustments were needed in the run offense this week.

The Jets picked up four yards on a Ty Johnson run, but Mike White threw two incompletions before the punt.