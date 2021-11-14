Bills put Star Lotulelei on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is out of today’s game against the Jets and on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills announced this morning that Lotulelei has been placed on the list. Lotulelei is believed to be unvaccinated because he previously needed to isolate for five days as a result of a close contact, which the NFL only requires of unvaccinated players.

Last year Lotulelei opted out of the season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lotulelei has started all seven games he has played this season and usually plays most snaps in the defensive line rotation. He also plays some special teams.

Buffalo defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been promoted from the practice squad and is available to play today in Lotulelei’s place.