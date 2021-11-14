Bills score two TDs in just over four minutes, lead Jets 31-3

Getty Images

The Bills were up 14 points after the first 30 minutes of play at MetLife Stadium and they’ve doubled that lead in just over four minutes of play in the second half.

Isaiah McKenzie ran for a touchdown to cap the first drive of the half and a Tre'Davious White interception got the Bills the ball back right away. Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis for 49 yards and Matt Breida ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play.

It’s now 31-3 Bills and it looks like Buffalo is back on track after last week’s stunning loss to the Jaguars.

White’s interception was the second of the day for Mike White, who is now 13-of-23 for 129 yards in a performance that will likely slow some of the talk about a quarterback controversy with the Jets.