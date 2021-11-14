Bills stretch lead to 17-3 before halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills opened Sunday’s game with a touchdown before their offense reverted to looking like the one that failed to reach the end zone in last week’s loss to the Jaguars for most of the rest of the first half.

Turning to Stefon Diggs on their final possession of the half allowed them to recover their groove. Quarterback Josh Allen hit Diggs for a 57-yard gain to put the Bills into scoring position and then went back his way twice in the end zone. Diggs couldn’t stay in bounds on the first one, but he succeeded the second time and the Bills went up 17-3 as a result.

Mike White hooked up with Corey Davis for a long gain to move the Jets into field goal range in the final seconds of the half, but Micah Hyde ripped the ball out and then recovered the fumble.

It was Allen’s second touchdown pass of the day and Diggs’ fourth touchdown catch of the season. Allen is 15-of-21 for 187 yards and Diggs has five catches for 88 yards on the day.

The Bills get the ball to start the second half and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that duo remain front and center as Buffalo looks for a knockout blow.