Bobby McCain picks Tom Brady, Washington up 13-0

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers are off to a dreadful offensive start on Sunday and they’re down by multiple scores as a result.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard touchdown with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half and the score put them up 13-0 over the visiting Buccaneers. It’s the largest lead of the season for Washington.

The touchdown was set up by the second Tom Brady interception of the day. The first was off Jaelon Darden‘s hands, but Brady only had himself to blame for a throw behind Mike Evans that went into the hands of Washington safety Bobby McCain.

It looked like Washington might have to settle for their third field goal of the day after an Anthony Nelson sack, but Heinicke hit J.D. McKissic for four yards on a fourth down to keep the drive alive long enough to find the end zone.

Their effort to maintain the lead may unfold without wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He went to the locker room after the touchdown and is called questionable to return with a collarbone injury.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m. ET: McLaurin has returned.