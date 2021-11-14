Bruce Arians blame both Sunday interceptions on Tom Brady

Getty Images

Last year, the Buccaneers emerged from the bye with a flourish. This year, they’ve regressed, picking up their third loss of the season and running their losing streak to two.

Speaking of two, quarterback Tom Brady had two interceptions in Sunday’s 29-19 loss. After the game, coach Bruce Arians blamed both miscues on Brady.

“That had nothing to do with receivers, it was him,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

One of the interception was a ball that initially was caught; a hit jarred it free. It’s impossible to understand how that interception lands on Brady’s shoulders.

Maybe Arians, who didn’t hesitate to rip Brady in 2020 and hasn’t done much of it this season, has decided to get a little feisty with #Tommy in the hopes of turning things around. It would make sense to do so, however, only if the criticism is factually warranted.