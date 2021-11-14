Bucs recover fumble, cut Washington lead to 23-19

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have not had their best day of the season in Washington on Sunday, but they are still in striking distance of a win in the fourth quarter.

Lavonte David forced a fumble by Washington wideout Dax Milne and safety Antoine Winfield recovered it near midfield. Tom Brady hit Mike Evans for a 40-yard score a couple of plays later and the Bucs closed within 23-19.

They would not get any closer. Ryan Succop missed the ensuing extra point, so the Washington lead remains four points with just under 11 minutes left to play on Sunday.

Brady is now 23-of-34 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Taylor Heinicke is 20-of-26 for 211 yards and a touchdown as he tries to pilot Washington to the upset that eluded them in the playoffs last season.