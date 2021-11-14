Cam Newton accounts for two TDs as Panthers lead Cardinals 23-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Panthers have Cam Newton. The Cardinals don’t have Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins.

That explains Carolina’s 23-0 halftime lead.

Newton screamed “I’m baaaack!” after his 2-yard touchdown run on the first play in his return to Carolina. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson on his second play.

Newton has played a handful of plays for the Panthers after signing a one-year deal Thursday. The Panthers made Newton the first overall choice in 2011, and he won league MVP honors in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

The Panthers, though, released Newton following the 2019 season after he had struggled for with shoulder and foot injuries for several years. They re-signed him after Sam Darnold went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

P.J. Walker started for the Panthers and is 17-of-22 for 130 yards and an interception. Christian McCaffrey has led the way with 90 yards on 10 carries and seven receptions for 39 yards.

The Cardinals have only 62 yards.

Colt McCoy, who led the Cardinals to a win over the 49ers last week, is only 9-of-17 for 67 yards with an intercetpion and a fumble. Christian Kirk has six receptions for 53 yards.