Cam Newton active, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins inactive

If someone had told you a few weeks ago that the Panthers-Cardinals game would feature Cam Newton but not Kyler Murray, would you have believed it? Today it’s the reality.

Cam Newton is active for the Panthers today. He’s not going to start, but he’s available if they turn to him.

Meanwhile, Murray is inactive as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Also inactive for the Cardinals are DeAndre Hopkins, Andy Isabella, Jonathan Ward, James Wiggins, Justin Pugh and Max Garcia.

For the Panthers, the inactives are Rashaan Melvin, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Phil Hoskins, Shi Smith, Kenny Robinson and Colin Thompson.