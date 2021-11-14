Cam Newton on emotional TD reaction: I was eating a bowl of cereal last week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2021, 8:22 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals
Cam Newton made his first appearance of his second Panthers tour of duty on Sunday and said after the game that he felt “so many emotions” about being in the stadium where he played his first NFL game.

Some of those emotions surfaced after Newton’s first snap of the game. He came in on the two-yard-line on the first Panthers possession and the quarterback exploded in celebration after running for a touchdown.

Newton removed his helmet while screaming “I’m back” to punctuate his first action of the 2021 season. Newton was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet and said after the 34-10 win that he wouldn’t do that again, but that it was a result of how excited he was to be playing in the NFL again.

“I’ll put it like this, this time last week I was eating a bowl of cereal,” Newton said.

Newton would return to the game on the second drive to throw a two-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson and joked after the game that he knew “two touchdowns worth” of the team’s offense. Newton threw credit to those who got the ball close to the end zone and called it an “impeccable team win” for a Panthers squad that is likely to be turning to Newton a lot more often in Week 11 and beyond.

15 responses to “Cam Newton on emotional TD reaction: I was eating a bowl of cereal last week

  1. Physically he looked pretty good out there running the ball. Now the challenge will be if he can throw it. Or they keep him in the Taysom Hill role, it seemed to be effective.

  3. And before you know it he’ll be eating his words once again as his passes start landing in the dirt.

  6. I’m rooting for Cam. People act like he’s some bum . Dude hasn’t done anything to anyone to get so much criticism. Guy has been to a Super Bowl . Carried the Panthers there. Go Cam go.

  7. Good for you, Cam. I am glad someone picked you up. Going back to Carolina has to be sweet and I am glad that the Pats helped facilitate that. NE is super happy with Mac, but I am happy that you are back on your feet.

  8. Lets just enjoy Cam Newton being in a Panthers jersey again. Obviously the guy is still athletically gifted. Hasn’t played any football outside of a few pre-season touches. Comes in off the street four days ago literally, and scores two TDs against one of the top 3 teams record wise. Maybe his time under Belichick really has got him to buy into the team concept and he’ll avoid trying to do it all.

  12. The Cam Newton fan club is out today.

    Has Cam cleaned up his accuracy? Sharpened his ability to read a defense?

    You know, play QB.

  13. I love this. He was excited and honest. He didn’t know if he was going to get a chance this year…or ever again. Now he’s back in Carolina scoring TDs. The Panthers D is real and with McCaffrey they have a chance. After the top 5 in the NFC it’s wide open. It’s not inconceivable. Not likely, but it’s been a weird season already.

  15. maxamili says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:34 pm
    I’m rooting for Cam. People act like he’s some bum . Dude hasn’t done anything to anyone to get so much criticism. Guy has been to a Super Bowl . Carried the Panthers there. Go Cam go.
    —————————————————————————————————
    He carried them to the SB? Never mind the 9 other players selected to the Pro Bowl that season. Right? Criticism? Did you forget the sore loser after the SB? Pepperidge Farms remembers.

