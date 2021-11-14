Cam Newton’s touchdown pass gives Panthers 14-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

So far, Cam Newton‘s return to the Panthers could not be going any better.

After rushing for a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring against Arizona, Newton tossed a 2-yard touchdown to receiver Robby Anderson.

On first-and-goal, Newton rolled to his right and fired to Anderson at the front-right corner of the end zone. It was Anderson’s third touchdown of the year and gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead.

This is Newton’s first game action of the 2021 regular season after signing with the Panthers earlier this week. Sam Darnold is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. But with Newton’s return, Darnold may never play another snap as the Panthers’ starting QB.

The Cardinals defeated the 49ers last week without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. They’re both inactive again this week and it looks like Carolina will have a much better time taking advantage of the opportunity.