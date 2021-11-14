Chandler Jones to wear cleats honoring Pat Tillman

Getty Images

Last week, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones displayed a T-shirt honoring the late Freddie Joe Nunn. The league didn’t like it, fining Jones $10,300.

This week, Jones plans to wear cleats honoring the late Pat Tillman and supporting the Pat Tillman fund.

As we understand it, Jones will be wearing the cleats not only during pregame warmups but also during the game itself. Which means that Jones will be risking another fine.

Which means, of course, it would have been far cheaper for Jones to simply be unvaccinated and repeatedly and blatantly break COVID protocol.