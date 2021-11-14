Chase Young heads to locker room, Bucs cut lead to 13-3

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday got off to a great start for the Washington defense, but things went the other way on the Buccaneers’ fourth possession of the game.

The Bucs picked up multiple first downs for the first time all day and they capped the drive by scoring their first points of the afternoon. The bad news for Washington didn’t stop with their lead shrinking to 13-3, however.

Defensive end Chase Young had to leave the game with an apparent right leg injury. He went down while engaged with Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith and a cart was brought out to help him off the field. Young waved it off and left with the help of trainers, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be back anytime soon.

The Bucs had a first down on the Washington 8-yard-line after Young’s injury, but two incompletions for Tom Brady meant they had to settle for a Ryan Succop field goal.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m. ET: Young has been ruled out with a knee injury.