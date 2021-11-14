Chase Young is getting an MRI amid fear that he tore ACL

Getty Images

The second season for Washington defensive end Chase Young could be over.

Per a source with knowledge of the siaution, Young is currently getting an MRI to confirm the initial fear — that he tore his ACL.

Young suffered the knee injury without contact during the first half of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

The date of the injury will raise questions about when Young will be ready to go in 2022. The rehab process can take plenty of time, and different players respond to the process differently.