Colt McCoy’s fumble leads to Cam Newton touchdown run

Kyler Murray isn’t playing for the Cardinals again today. Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to victory last week against the 49ers, but it has not started off as well against the Panthers.

Haason Reddick, who spent the past four seasons in Arizona, had a strip-sack of McCoy on the opening possession. Morgan Fox recovered for the Panthers at the Arizona 18.

P.J. Walker, starting for injured quarterback Sam Darnold, led the Panthers to the 2 on four plays. Cam Newton, signed this week after Darnold’s diagnosis, replaced Walker on second-and-goal.

Newton rolled right and dove over Isaiah Simmons into the end zone for a touchdown. He and the Panthers went crazy, yelling, “I’m back.”

Officials flagged Newton for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Newton has more touchdown runs than any other quarterback in NFL history with 71.

The Panthers have a 7-0 lead with 11:12 remaining in the first quarter.