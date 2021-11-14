Colts hold on for 23-17 win over Jaguars with a strip-sack of Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence fumbled with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and DeForest Buckner recovered for the Colts to end the Jaguars’ comeback attempt. The Colts held on for a 23-17 victory.

The Colts have won two in a row and four of their last five to get back to .500 at 5-5.

The Colts had three sacks of Lawrence, the final a combination of Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo after the Jaguars had reached the Indianapolis 46. Lawrence finished 16-of-35 for 162 yards.

The Jaguars ran for 179 yards with Jamal Agnew taking three carries for 79 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run. James Robinson had 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Lawrence added 33 yards on five carries.

The Colts gained only 295 yards.

Carson Wentz went 22-of-34 for 180 yards, with Michael Pittman catching five passes for 71 yards.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He had 10 carries for 93 yards in the first quarter.