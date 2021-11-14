Cowboys lead Falcons 36-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the Falcons head coach when his team blew a 28-3 lead over the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Quinn’s new team had a 28-3 lead over his former team briefly.

The Falcons probably would have settled for that, but everything that went wrong for the Cowboys last week is going right this week and they lead Atlanta 36-3 at halftime. For the second week in a row, Dallas blocked a punt. Dorance Armstrong‘s block of Dustin Colquitt‘s punt was recovered in the end zone by Nahshon Wright for a touchdown, and the Cowboys converted a two-point conversion with 37 seconds left in the half.

Wright was the player who touched the blocked punt beyond the line of scrimmage last week that allowed the Broncos to retain possession early in the third quarter.

The Cowboys, who struggled last week in Dak Prescott‘s return from a right calf injury, dominated the first half. The Cowboys have 265 yards to 77 yards for the Falcons.

Ezekiel Elliott has two rushing touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb has two receiving touchdowns. Lamb has six catches for 94 yards. Michael Gallup has three catches for 42 yards in his return from injured reserve.

The Cowboys are 5-for-8 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down. They punted only once in the first half.

The Falcons had 58 yards on their first drive, which resulted in a field goal. They had a fourth-and-seven at the Dallas 32 on their second possession, but bypassed the field goal and Matt Ryan threw incomplete. It’s been all downhill for the Falcons since.

Prescott is 18-of-23 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan is 5-of-12 for 66 yards.

The Cowboys’ 29 points are the most they have scored in any quarter of a game in team history. Their 36 halftime points are the most points scored in a half by Dallas since they had 38 against San Francisco in 1980.