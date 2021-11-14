Dak Prescott, Cowboys rebound with 43-3 rout of Falcons

Getty Images

Everything that went wrong last week against the Broncos went right against the Falcons today.

Dallas steamrolled Atlanta 43-3, with the backup quarterbacks from both teams finishing up the fourth quarter. The Cowboys led 36-3 at halftime, with Dak Prescott‘s 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 31 seconds left in the third quarter as the only second-half scoring.

The Cowboys were 3-for-3 on fourth down.

They blocked a punt for the second game in a row, getting a touchdown when Nahshon Wright recovered Dorance Armstrong‘s block of Dustin Colquitt‘s punt in the end zone. The Cowboys converted a two-point conversion with 37 seconds left in the half.

Wright was the player who touched the blocked punt beyond the line of scrimmage last week that allowed the Broncos to retain possession early in the third quarter.

Prescott, who was rusty last week in his return from a right calf strain, was efficient Sunday. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns before exiting. He also had the touchdown run. CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott also scored two touchdowns, rushing for 41 yards on 14 carries.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn held his former team to 214 yards, with 94 of those coming on the Falcons’ first two drives that resulted in one field goal. Matt Ryan was 9-of-21 for 117 yards and two interceptions. The Cowboys also picked backup quarterback Josh Rosen.

Trevon Diggs had his league-leading eighth interception in nine games. Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis also had picks.