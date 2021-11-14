Dakota Dozier released from hospital after treatment for COVID-19

Getty Images

Vikings guard Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 5, was released from the hospital Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dozier, 30, was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues Tuesday despite being fully vaccinated.

The Vikings have placed six players on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past 10 days, including Dozier. Minnesota most recently placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on the list.

Dozier started 16 games for the Vikings last year. He has appeared in three games this season.

He entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Jets in 2014 and joined the Vikings in 2019.