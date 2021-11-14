Dan Campbell: We felt Jared Goff was good enough to stay in there, so we stuck with him

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t particularly effective in Sunday’s 16-16 tie with the Steelers and he was dealing with an injury, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated the team never game much thought to pulling him.

Goff was 14-of-25 for 114 yards and the Lions tried to limit his involvement in the offense at many points in the second half. Campbell said the weather and Goff’s hip/oblique injury affected that, but that the team always felt Goff was healthy enough to continue playing. So they kept him for the duration of the first tie of the 2021 season.

“We all felt like he was good — he was good enough to go. . .. We all felt like he was good enough to stay in there, so that’s why we stuck with him,” Campbell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

David Blough was the backup for Detroit on Sunday. Tim Boyle‘s window to return from injured reserve opened this week, so the Lions may make a different choice about going the distance with Goff once he’s back on the active roster.