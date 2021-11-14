Dan Quinn: Good to have Falcons game over with

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said this week that he didn’t have any time for strolls down memory lane about his time in Atlanta because there was too much to fix after last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, but it was on the mind of his team after the game.

The Cowboys routed the Falcons 43-3 — they were up 28-3 at one point, but there would be no collapse for Quinn’s club this time — and head coach Mike McCarthy gave Quinn a game ball in the locker room after the game. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong said the game “was personal” for Quinn, who was fired as the Falcons’ head coach last year.

Quinn said only that he was happy to be moving on to other opponents.

“It’s good to have that game done and over with. . . . It’s the fun part of the NFL,” Quinn said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s always good rivalries between coaches and players. There’s a lot of guys on that roster and in the building I certainly care about a lot.”

The 7-2 Cowboys will now turn their attention to a road game against the Chiefs, which won’t offer the same ancillary storylines but will give them a chance to increase their grasp on a playoff spot in the NFC.