Darius Slay fumble return TD puts Eagles up 27-13

Getty Images

Broncos safety Justin Simmons intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and the Broncos looked poised to add points when they drove the ball to the Eagles’ 23-yard-line on the ensuing possession.

Things went haywire on a fourth-and-one play, however. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was stripped of the ball and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay returned the fumble 82 yards for a touchdown.

It was a remarkable return for Slay, who backed up in order to avoid Bronco tacklers and then accelerated through his pursuers on his way to the end zone. It’s his second fumble recovery for a touchdown this season.

The score has the Eagles up 27-13 at the end of the third quarter and leaves the Broncos with little margin for error if they’re going to get back into this game.