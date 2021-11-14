Eagles up 10-0 after Devonta Smith TD

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II were teammates in college, but they’re on opposing sides this Sunday and Smith drew first blood in their matchup.

Smith went up to get a 36-yard strike over Surtain and came down in bounds in the end zone for the first touchdown of Sunday’s game in Denver. The Eagles opened the game with a field goal and now lead 10-0 with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Surtain was the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft and the Eagles traded up to take Smith one play later. Four of their college teammates also went in the first round this year.

Jalen Hurts had a 24-yard hookup with tight end Dallas Goedert earlier in the drive, but Goedert had to go for a concussion evaluation after the play. He’s gone to the locker room. Broncos linebacker Baron Browning also went for a medical check in the sideline tent and is questionable to return with a back injury.