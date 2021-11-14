Jalen Hurts stars, Eagles lead Broncos 20-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a strong first half in Denver and the Eagles are leading the Broncos thanks in large part to his efforts.

Hurts ran for 10 yards and threw for 37 to set up a field goal on the first possession of the game and then hooked up with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a pair of touchdowns later in the half. The first was a 36-yard strike and the second came from five yards out after a 31-yard run by the quarterback flipped the field. He then hit Quez Watkins in the hands in the end zone before halftime, but Watkins couldn’t catch the ball and the Eagles had to settle for a successful 52-yard field goal try.

Hurts is 15-of-20 for 176 yards through the air and he’s run for 52 yards.

The Eagles got out to a 10-0 lead, but the Broncos rallied to tie the score with 10 straight points in the second quarter. Melvin Gordon capped a 75-yard drive with a touchdown, but they had to settle for a field goal when the Eagles defense stiffened after a 64-yard gain by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Smith’s second touchdown followed that field goal and a Derek Barnett sack ended the final Broncos possession of the first half. That was the 17th sack of the year for the Eagles on the road this season against just one on their home field. That odd stat won’t factor into the finish in Denver, but Hurts is likely to weigh heavily on the proceedings.