Jets have allowed 175 points in their last four games

The Jets got stomped 45-17 by the Bills on Sunday and the result continued an alarming trend for the team’s defense.

They have allowed 175 points in their four games since the bye, which Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes is the second-most allowed by any team over a four-game span since the NFL/AFL merger. The 2004 Titans allowed 177 points over a similarly foul stretch.

During this stretch, the Jets have allowed at least 45 points three times. There have only been seven cases of teams scoring 45 points in a game all season and they are the first team to do so three times in a four-game stretch since the 1966 Giants.

The offense didn’t help by turning the ball over five times against Buffalo, but head coach Robert Saleh said that the team’s defensive product “clearly hasn’t been good enough” and there remains much to fix around the Jets in Saleh’s first season on the sideline.