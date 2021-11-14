Jets have allowed 175 points in their last four games

The Jets got stomped 45-17 by the Bills on Sunday and the result continued an alarming trend for the team’s defense.

They have allowed 175 points in their four games since the bye, which Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes is the second-most allowed by any team over a four-game span since the NFL/AFL merger. The 2004 Titans allowed 177 points over a similarly foul stretch.

During this stretch, the Jets have allowed at least 45 points three times. There have only been seven cases of teams scoring 45 points in a game all season and they are the first team to do so three times in a four-game stretch since the 1966 Giants.

The offense didn’t help by turning the ball over five times against Buffalo, but head coach Robert Saleh said that the team’s defensive product “clearly hasn’t been good enough” and there remains much to fix around the Jets in Saleh’s first season on the sideline.

  3. It wasn’t easy finding a coaching staff worse then Gase’s staff but the Johnsons have managed to do it.

  4. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    Good ole fashion whoopin
    ==

    Seriously? A Bills fan is really going to crow about whipping — wait for it, the powerhouse J-E-T-S — a mere seven days after scoring six whole points, none in the second half, in an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
    I certainly understand that you feel light years better this week than last, but c’mon, man!

    ——

    The Bills bounced back big time. The Jets are like the Titanic.

  6. Saleh said that the team’s defensive product “clearly hasn’t been good enough”. You don’t say. At least we know he’s awake and can see what everyone else in the world can see.

