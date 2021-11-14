Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen are expected to play for Chargers

Getty Images

A pair of Chargers stars were listed as questionable on Friday, but the team thinks both of them will be on hand against the Vikings on Sunday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa popped up on the injury report Thursday and sat out Friday with an ankle injury, but head coach Brandon Staley said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com, that “we expect him to play this weekend.”

Wide receiver Keenan Allen hurt his knee against the Eagles last Sunday and didn’t practice Wednesday. He returned for limited practices on Thursday and Friday, which led Staley to say that he will be in the lineup despite feeling “sore” heading into the game.

Safety Nasir Adderley (ankle) and defensive back Mark Webb (knee) are also listed as questionable while cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) and running back Justin Jackson (quad) are listed as doubtful.