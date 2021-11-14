Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Bashaud Breeland all active for Chargers-Vikings

Getty Images

There’s good news on the injury front for both the Chargers and Vikings as the teams get ready to play at SoFi Stadium.

For Los Angeles, edge rusher Joey Bosa and receiver Keenan Allen are both active. Bosa, who has 4.5 sacks this season, was questionable with an ankle injury. Allen was questionable with a knee issue.

Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland is also active after he was questionable with a groin injury. He was limited in all three days of practice.

The Chargers listed safety Nasir Adderley (ankle), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps), safety Mark Webb Jr. (knee), quarterback Easton Stick, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, and fullback Gabe Naber as their inactives.

With several players on the COVID-19 list and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) moved to injured reserve on Saturday, the Titans have only three inactives: quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and linebacker Anthony Barr, who is out with a knee injury.