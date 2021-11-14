Justin Jefferson joins OBJ with at least 10 games of 100 or more receiving yards in first 25 of career

USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a good decade for LSU receivers in the NFL.

On Sunday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (who played at LSU) racked up his 10th game of 100 or more receiving yards. According to the NFL, he becomes only the second player in the Super Bowl era to do that in his first 25 career games.

The other was former LSU receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who had 15 such games in his first 25.

Jefferson also has 2,175 career receiving yards in 25 games. That puts him at No. 2 in the Super Bowl era for a player’s first 25 games, ahead of Cruz (with 2,032) and behind Beckham (with 2,625).

Beckham’s early-career brilliance underscores the reality that things can change, and that it’s very hard to string together an extended stretch of high-end achievement.