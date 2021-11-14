Kevin Stefanski expects Baker Mayfield to play in Week 11

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but he isn’t expected to miss any more time as a result of the issue.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Mayfield suffered a knee contusion and could have returned to the game, but he didn’t think it was the sensible thing to do given the Patriots were on their way to a 45-7 win.

Based on that, Stefanski also said that he expects Mayfield to start when the Lions come to Cleveland in Week 11.

Mayfield was 11-of-21 for 73 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before getting hurt. Case Keenum was 8-of-12 for 81 yards in relief.