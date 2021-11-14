Kirk Cousins fourth-down touchdown puts Vikings ahead 20-17

Getty Images

Entering Sunday’s game, Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin had two career touchdown receptions.

He’s now doubled that total with a pair of TDs against the Chargers.

The Vikings have gotten back in front 20-17 after quarterback Kirk Cousins heaved a touchdown pass to Conklin on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Cousins got hit hard on the play, but still got the ball off to Conklin — who had sprung open after Chargers safeties Alohi Gilman and Derwin James ran into each other.

Conklin now has two catches for 6 yards, both of which resulted in scores.

Cousins is 17-of-28 for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Running back Dalvin Cook has 67 yards on 17 carries against the Chargers’ last-ranked rushing defense.

Receiver Justin Jefferson also has 104 yards on seven catches.