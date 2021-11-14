Kyler Murray is “making good progress,” has a chance to start next week at Seahawks

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a sprained ankle on the next-to-last offensive play of a Week Eight loss to the Packers. He has missed two games — an unlikely win last week at San Francisco and an ugly loss today at home to the Panthers.

Next Sunday, the Cardinals travel to visit the increasingly desperate 3-6 Seahawks. So will Murray play?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Murray is “making good progress” as he recovers from the ankle injury. Another source says there’s a good chance Murray will play in Week 11.

It all depends on whether Murray continues to make progress. The other question is that, with the team’s bye coming in Week 12, it could make sense to give Murray another week off, allowing him to have three more weeks off until the Cardinals return to one of their former homes to face the Bears.