Mac Jones throws for three touchdowns, Patriots crush Browns 45-7

The Patriots had no trouble taking care of business against the Browns.

With three touchdown passes by quarterback Mac Jones and a pair of rushing TDs by Rhamondre Stevenson, New England blew out Cleveland 38-7 in Foxborough on Sunday.

And to add injury to insult, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game with a knee injury in the second half. He was on the bench and was officially questionable to return. But with the game out of reach, the Browns stuck with backup Case Keenum for the rest of the contest.

Things were so out of hand that New England backup Brian Hoyer entered the contest with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones played arguably the best game of his young career, completing 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns. Two of those TDs went to tight end Hunter Henry, who now has seven scores this season.

Stevenson finished with a solid 100 yards on 20 carries, scoring on runs from 5- and 2-yards out.

New England’s offense had three touchdowns drives of at least 90 yards, one of which came with Brian Hoyer at quarterback. It was generally an ugly day for Cleveland’s defense, which forced only one punt. The Patriots started 6-of-6 on third down in the first half.

On the other side, Cleveland’s offense did little right after an opening-drive touchdown. Mayfield finished 11-of-21 passing for 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw an interception in the first half while looking for tight end David Njoku, but defensive back Kyle Dugger undercut the route to pick off the pass.

With Nick Chubb out, running back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries. But when Cleveland got behind, the run game was not a factor.

This was an important game for both teams for potential playoff seeding. But the Patriots looked much more like a team that could make some noise in January than the Browns.

Now on a four-game winning streak, New England will face Atlanta on Thursday in Week 11.

