Mason Rudolph throws touchdown pass on Steelers’ first drive without Ben Roethlisberger

No Ben Roethlisberger? No problem. At least for one drive against the Lions.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, starting today because Roethlisberger has COVID-19, marched the offense down the field on the first drive of the game and finished it with a touchdown pass to James Washington.

Rudolph went 4-for-5 for 30 yards on the opening drive, Najee Harris ran five times for 24 yards, and the Steelers picked up 29 yards on a pass interference penalty.

The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team, and they’re not exactly looking like much of a challenge for the Steelers today. Even a Steelers team led by its backup quarterback.