Myles Garrett: We didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline

Getty Images

If Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wasn’t on the hot seat before Sunday, he is now after Myles Garrett‘s postgame comments.

The Patriots scored 45 unanswered points, gaining 452 yards and shutting out Garrett after his early sack.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” the All-Pro defensive end said, via WKYC. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

The Browns entered the day ranked 13th in total defense and tied for 10th in scoring defense. They didn’t get it done against rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was 19-of-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns sacked Jones twice in the first half, the only two hits they got on him.

“I think we didn’t counter like we are supposed to. We didn’t stop the bleeding and they kept attacking where we were deficient,” Garrett said. “Great play calling. Mac Jones made some great throws. He fit in a couple times across the middle. They were pretty much max protecting and trying to get to the middle of the field, and we didn’t have answers.”

Asked to clarify the Browns not making adjustments on the sideline, Garrett said, “We didn’t make adjustments, as in they kept on scoring, and we weren’t countering them. I mean we need to be better.”

This isn’t the first time Garrett has publicly questioned the defensive coordinator. After a 2018 loss to the Steelers, Garrett called out then defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ plan. Williams became interim head coach that season before leaving after the season.