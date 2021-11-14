Najee Harris: I didn’t know you could tie in the NFL

College football eliminated ties, but the NFL still has them and the difference between the two levels took Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris by surprise on Sunday.

Time ran out on overtime with the Steelers and Lions tied at 16 and Harris told reporters after the game that he was unaware that game would not continue until there was a winner.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.”

The Steelers lost two fumbles while the Lions punted twice and missed a field goal during an extra session that made viewers wonder if anyone was actually interested in winning the game.

23 responses to “Najee Harris: I didn’t know you could tie in the NFL

  3. Dont worry Najee, no one with a brain thinks NFL games should end in a tie either. Have to admire his honesty.

  4. I guess he has never watched an NFL game nor reads much on basic rules. Odd how so many players in the NFL have no idea that games can end in a tie.

  6. He probably also didn’t know you need the refs to help you win every week. That also changed today.

  7. I love the NFL spinning ties are due to player safety concerns, but they have no problem having players play on Sunday, then turning around on Thursday night to play again

  8. Typical ignorant Browns fan, I guess you dont know his story campcouch. If you knew his story you wouldnt sound like an ignorant fool

  9. footballpat says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:14 pm
    You don’t know what the average fan knows?

    ————————

    Goes to show that most players knows/cares less than the average fan

  11. Games ending in a tie are really quite rare. There have been like 20 something in the history of the league? So, those guys who are actually PLAYING football probably haven’t seen any games that ended in a tie.

  12. If you don’t know this as a player then you should really be keeping that to yourself. Everyone knows this. Why do you think there is a 3rd column after wins and losses?

  15. It’s a basic rule in the NFL
    It’s not obscure, or rarely talked about.
    Every Overtime game that occurs gets a mention of a possible tie.
    Every year there are tiebreaker and Playoff scenarios that talk about ties, it’s actually quite remarkable that a football player doesn’t know about this possibility.

  16. Games ending in a tie are really quite rare. There have been like 20 something in the history of the league? So, those guys who are actually PLAYING football probably haven’t seen any games that ended in a tie.
    ………………………………………………
    You really don’t know much of the history of the game. Overtime was added in 1974. Prior to that there were 200+ ties.

  17. howboutthemcowboys2020 says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:24 pm
    Typical ignorant Browns fan, I guess you dont know his story campcouch. If you knew his story you wouldnt sound like an ignorant fool
    —————————
    So a guy who literally has spent his childhood and adult life training to reach the NFL, never once checked a box score or watched a game and saw a tie, nor bothered to read game rules. I don’t care that the guy was poor growing up. A good chunk of Americans struggle and struggled in life. Doesn’t make him special in the department of athletic success. All I find odd is that he and many other pro players have zero idea that a regular season game can end in a tie.

  19. Not to pick on Najee, but this week he’s the poster child for an NCAA system that pumps-out thousands of athletes who are playbook geniuses, but had their college education stolen from them. So sad.

  20. Every few years, when there is a tie, some young player says the same thing (Donovan McNabb @10 years ago) He knows now.

  23. Well if the Steelers, about midway through the game, hadn’t decided to throw it for 3 incompletions after running it down to the 6 yard line, there wouldn’t have been a tie.

    Seriously, the run game was the only they were gaining yards and not a single run after 1st and goal.

