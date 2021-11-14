NFL Week 10 early inactives: DeForest Buckner, James Robinson will play

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Jaguars went down to the wire with a decision on running back James Robinson last Sunday, but he wound up missing their win over the Bills with a heel injury. Robinson was listed as questionable again this week and the game-time call went the other way.

Robinson is active in Indianapolis against the Colts. He will be trying to avoid defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the AFC South clash. Buckner was listed as questionable with a back injury and joined Robinson in getting the green light to play on Sunday.

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: WR Tyron Johnson, DB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Divine Ozigbo

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes, DE Ben Banogu, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, T Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries

Saints at Titans

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, T Terron Armstead, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, TE Nick Vannett, LB Andrew Dowell, DE Jalyn Holmes

Titans: CB Greg Mabin, LB David Long, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Dillon Radunz, DL Teair Tart, OL Bobby Hart

Bills at Jets

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Cam Lewis, OL Jamal Douglas, DT Brandin Bryant

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL Isaiah Williams, DT Jonathan Marshall, DE Tim Ward, S Elijah Riley

Falcons at Cowboys

Falcons: DB Kendall Sheffield, DL John Cominsky, C Josh Andrews, RB Keith Smith, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard

Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, WR Simi Fehoko, DT Quinton Bohanna

Browns at Patriots

Browns: DE Takk McKinley, CB Greedy Williams, S Richard LeCounte III, LB Tony Fields II, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, DT Sheldon Day

Patriots: RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski, TE Jonnu Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Ronnie Perkins, CB Shaun Wade, T Yasir Durant, RB Damien Harris

Buccaneers at Washington

Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown, TE Rob Gronkowski, QB Kyle Trask, OL Nick Leverett, S Andrew Adams, DL Steve McLendon

Washington: WR Curtis Samuel, CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder

Lions at Steelers

Lions: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Josh Reynolds, DE Austin Bryant, DE Kevin Strong and OLB Jessie Lemonier

Steelers: WR Chase Claypool, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Buddy Johnson, OL B.J. Finney