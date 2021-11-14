NFL Week 10 early inactives: DeForest Buckner, James Robinson will play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Jaguars went down to the wire with a decision on running back James Robinson last Sunday, but he wound up missing their win over the Bills with a heel injury. Robinson was listed as questionable again this week and the game-time call went the other way.
Robinson is active in Indianapolis against the Colts. He will be trying to avoid defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the AFC South clash. Buckner was listed as questionable with a back injury and joined Robinson in getting the green light to play on Sunday.
Jaguars at Colts
Jaguars: WR Tyron Johnson, DB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Divine Ozigbo
Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes, DE Ben Banogu, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, T Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries
Saints at Titans
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, T Terron Armstead, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, TE Nick Vannett, LB Andrew Dowell, DE Jalyn Holmes
Titans: CB Greg Mabin, LB David Long, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Dillon Radunz, DL Teair Tart, OL Bobby Hart
Bills at Jets
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Cam Lewis, OL Jamal Douglas, DT Brandin Bryant
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL Isaiah Williams, DT Jonathan Marshall, DE Tim Ward, S Elijah Riley
Falcons at Cowboys
Falcons: DB Kendall Sheffield, DL John Cominsky, C Josh Andrews, RB Keith Smith, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard
Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, WR Simi Fehoko, DT Quinton Bohanna
Browns at Patriots
Browns: DE Takk McKinley, CB Greedy Williams, S Richard LeCounte III, LB Tony Fields II, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, DT Sheldon Day
Patriots: RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski, TE Jonnu Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Ronnie Perkins, CB Shaun Wade, T Yasir Durant, RB Damien Harris
Buccaneers at Washington
Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown, TE Rob Gronkowski, QB Kyle Trask, OL Nick Leverett, S Andrew Adams, DL Steve McLendon
Washington: WR Curtis Samuel, CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder
Lions at Steelers
Lions: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Josh Reynolds, DE Austin Bryant, DE Kevin Strong and OLB Jessie Lemonier
Steelers: WR Chase Claypool, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Buddy Johnson, OL B.J. Finney