Odell Beckham will do “whatever I can” to fill Robert Woods’ shoes

When word of wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s decision to join the Rams came on Thursday, one of the responses was to wonder how he’d fit into an offense with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods already established as Matthew Stafford‘s targets.

That question shifted on Saturday when the Rams announced Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday and will miss the rest of the season. If Beckham was the cherry on top of the sundae, he’s now set for a more integral role as the Rams try to make a deep run in the postseason.

On Saturday, Beckham said he was excited to work with Woods and will now do whatever it takes to help fill that gap in the offense.

“Everything felt right about coming here, except that moment,” Beckham said. “This is a guy who called me on the phone on FaceTime, and we shared words and just how excited we were to work together, and for me to be able to learn from him. I have no words for it. It was like disheartening when I got the call. I don’t have many words for it. I know that he was the heart and soul of this team and just kind of trying to do whatever I can to help. Those are big shoes to fill but do whatever I can to help him. My heart goes out to him.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said before Saturday’s practice that “there’s a chance” Beckham plays against the 49ers on Monday night and Woods’ injury means there’s a greater need for Beckham to get up to speed in a hurry in Los Angeles.