Packers’ Aaron Jones exits with knee injury

Packers running back Aaron Jones exited after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of today’s game against the Seahawks.

Jones was tackled and immediately grabbed his right knee, and he had to be helped off the field and went into the medical tent. CBS reported that Jones had tears in his eyes and went to talk to his family after leaving the medical tent.

Jones is believed to have an MCL sprain, and the Packers said he will not return today.

The Packers’ leading rusher this season, Jones seven carries for 25 yards today before suffering the injury.