Packers’ defense leads the way in 17-0 win over Seahawks

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers returned on a cold and snowy day at Lambeau Field, but he wasn’t the primary reason the Packers beat the Seahawks.

It was Green Bay’s defense that got the job done, shutting Seattle down in a 17-0 win.

Rodgers returned from his COVID-19 absence and completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was fine but far from great; the interception to Jamal Adams in the end zone was a particularly bad decision.

But Rodgers was still a lot better than Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was returning from a broken finger and couldn’t do anything. He finished with two interceptions and led the Seahawks to no points, the first time the Seahawks have ever been shut out with Wilson at quarterback. And an ugly game got even uglier for the Seahawks’ offense at the end, when DK Metcalf was ejected in the final minutes.

It was another big showing for the Packers’ defense, which has been playing very good football of late. The Packers expect Rodgers to lead them into the playoffs, but today showed that Rodgers doesn’t have to be at his best for the Packers to win.

The win improves the Packers to 8-2, and they currently have the inside track for the all-important No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. The loss drops the Seahawks to 3-6, and their playoff hopes are just about gone.