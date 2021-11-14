Patriots expect Rhamondre Stevenson to play

Getty Images

The Patriots came into the weekend with a pair of running backs listed as questionable to face the Browns and it looks like they’ll have one of them in the lineup.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday. Stevenson spent the week in the concussion protocol, but has progressed to the point that he’ll be able to get on the field.

Stevenson had 10 carries for 62 yards and two catches for 44 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Damien Harris also suffered a concussion in that game, but the Patriots ruled him out on Saturday. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was also downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable.