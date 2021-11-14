Patriots lead Browns 24-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots and Browns entered Sunday’s action with the same 5-4 record.

There’s still 30 minutes left in the contest, but New England has looked like a much better team through the first two quarters.

Cleveland’s defense has provided little resistance as the Patriots lead the Browns 24-7 at halftime.

Pretty much everything the Patriots have tried against the Browns has worked, particularly on third down. New England was 6-of-7 in the category during the first half, and converted another with a defensive pass interference penalty. Only Isaiah Wynn‘s illegal use of hands foul late in the first half put the club behind the chains, leading to the team settling for a 38-yard field goal.

Quarterback Mac Jones is also playing arguably the best game of his young career, starting the contest 13-of-15 passing for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has also excelled, taking 14 carries for 78 yards with a 5-yard touchdown in the first half. Kendrick Bourne also has a pair of carries for 26 yards with Damien Harris out with a concussion.

On the other side, Mayfield has looked shaky at best in the early going of the contest. Though he threw a 2-yard touchdown to finish the club’s opening drive, Mayfield hasn’t done much since. He finished the first half 6-of-14 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown and an interception. That pick led to Stevenson’s 5-yard touchdown.

With Nick Chubb out due to COVID-19 and Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, D’Ernest Johnson has seven carries for 64 yards. But he hasn’t done much since Cleveland’s opening drive.

The Patriots will have the ball first to start the second half.