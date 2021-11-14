Patriots put together 99-yard touchdown drive, lead Browns 21-7

Getty Images

The Patriots are having no difficulty solving Cleveland’s defense.

After a 99-yard touchdown drive, New England now leads 21-7.

According to the CBS broadcast, it was the first 99-yard touchdown drive for New England since 2011.

Quarterback Mac Jones has started the game 9-of-10 passing for 116 yards with a pair of touchdowns — including a 23-yard TD to Kendrick Bourne that capped the last drive. Jones strung the ball between two defenders for the score.

Cleveland’s biggest problem is that the club’s defense can’t get off the field on third down. New England is 6-of-6 on third down, with Jones completing one to Jakobi Meyers on third-and-9 for 26 yards to keep the 99-yard drive going.