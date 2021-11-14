Post-COVID, Aaron Rodgers won’t do in-person press conference, opting for Zoom instead

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to action on Sunday, after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID test. After the Week 10 contest against Seattle, he won’t be returning to the press room.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers will conduct his post-game press conference by Zoom.

That will exempt Rodgers from having to wear a mask when he speaks. He presumably will continue to conduct video press conferences for the rest of the season, since he has made it clear that he disagrees with the requirement to wear a mask during press conferences.

His Sunday session becomes his first meeting with the media since testing positive — and since it became clear that he lied to reporters (and everyone else) about his status during a prss conference on August 26. It will be interesting to see the mixture of old-business questions about his handling of his vaccination status and new-business inquiries about today’s game. It also will be interesting to see if/when the team cuts off the questions before every question is asked.

  1. Rodgers is just the latest in a long line of dirty guys who only care about themselves. Lying, putting others at risk … no problemo. Just do what you like. Cause you’re good at a game.

  2. He had covid. I thought that means he doesn’t have to wear a mask for the next few months.

  4. Well if he doesn’t like wearing a mask, get vaccinated!
    The unvaccinated are causing the pandemic to continue !

  5. since he has made it clear that he disagrees with the requirement to wear a mask
    ___
    Irrelevant what he disagrees with especially as he hid his disagreement with lies and deceit.

  6. Of course he doesn’t want to wear a mask — he is so clean-cut and good-looking it might detract from his Hollywood future stardom. lol

  9. He had covid. I thought that means he doesn’t have to wear a mask for the next few months.
    —————————————————————-———-
    The unvaccinated despite having Covid-19 are 5 times more likely to get COVID-19 again compared to the vaccinated. He needs to wear a mask!

  11. I am so sick of this whole thing. I am sick of the people who say deliberately, misleading people isn’t lying. If you truely don’t understand, no one can explain it to you. I am sick of the NFL applying discipline based on thier needs not their rules. ( there are only so many big markets. They need small market teams to be successful if they want to keep growing , so the Packers get special treatment.) I am sick of teams having their stars leave after we fans became invested in them because football is a business. Please don’t report anymore about this guy. Let’s enjoy football and root for our teams and pretend that football is a team sport filled with team players who play for the desire to win and the love of the game. Just for a couple of weeks huh?

  14. The perfect way to put all those nasty reporters with tough questions on mute .. sorry dude bad connection but will take those soft ball questions that make me look good n will always bear fruit while acting like a low level brute.

  15. Not a fan of all these NFL and real life covid protocols but one shouldn’t lie about it. Make your choices and live with them. He lies. Does anyone care what he has to say anymore?

