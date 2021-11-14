Post-COVID, Aaron Rodgers won’t do in-person press conference, opting for Zoom instead

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to action on Sunday, after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID test. After the Week 10 contest against Seattle, he won’t be returning to the press room.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers will conduct his post-game press conference by Zoom.

That will exempt Rodgers from having to wear a mask when he speaks. He presumably will continue to conduct video press conferences for the rest of the season, since he has made it clear that he disagrees with the requirement to wear a mask during press conferences.

His Sunday session becomes his first meeting with the media since testing positive — and since it became clear that he lied to reporters (and everyone else) about his status during a prss conference on August 26. It will be interesting to see the mixture of old-business questions about his handling of his vaccination status and new-business inquiries about today’s game. It also will be interesting to see if/when the team cuts off the questions before every question is asked.